Embraer makes progress with Portuguese KC-390 test campaign

Embraer continues to carry out flight test activities in the Portuguese Air Force KC-390 programme in support of key requirements outlined by Lisbon.

The requirements are certified by Brazilian authorities, including the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) and the Institute for Industrial Development and Coordination (IFI), said Embraer in a 1 September statement.

‘This phase precedes the aircraft's departure to Portugal, where NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) standard equipment will be integrated and certified by the National Aeronautical Authority (AAN) of Portugal and with the involvement of OGMA, a subsidiary of Embraer in Portugal,’ added the manufacturer.

Portugal has ordered five KC-390 tanker aircraft with initial deliveries set to begin in 2023. The new fleet is expected to undertake humanitarian support, medical evacuation, SAR and wildfire fighting missions.

‘Portugal is the largest international partner of the KC-390 programme, and its participation in the development and production of the aircraft is recognized for having a positive economic impact on the generation of jobs, new investments, increased exports and technological advances,’ noted Embraer.

Figures from Shephard Defence Insight indicate that Brazil has so far received four KC-390 aircraft from a total of 22 on order, while Hungary awaits a first delivery of two platforms.