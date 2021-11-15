Dubai Airshow 2021: Elbit sets up UAE-based subsidiary

Elbit Systems exhibited at the Dubai Airshow for the first time. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Normalised relations between Israel and the UAE have enabled Elbit to take a hitherto unimaginable step.

Elbit Systems used the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2021 on 14 November to announce the formation of a new UAE-based subsidiary called Elbit Systems Emirates (ESE) — something unthinkable before the Abraham Accords of August 2020 normalised relations between Israel and the UAE.

The aim behind ESE is to ‘foster a long-term cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, oversee [the] customisation of solutions to operational needs of end users and lead the transfer of technologies to local partners,’ Elbit announced in a statement.

‘The Abraham Accords provide a sound basis for business collaborations in the region,’ said Ran Kril, EVP for international marketing and business relations at Elbit. ‘We believe that our broad portfolio of solutions positions us well to address the needs and opportunities in this region.’

With a push into the Gulf defence market in mind, Elbit exhibited various capabilities at the Dubai Airshow, including its E-LynX family of software-defined radio systems and the HattoriX fire support solution. Also on show were the Rampage long-range air-to-ground precision strike missile and SkyStriker fully autonomous loitering munitions.