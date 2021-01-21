Digital Battlespace

Elbit supports UK target acquisition effort

21st January 2021 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Elbit Systems UK wins place on Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators programme.

The UK MoD has selected Elbit Systems UK as industry partner in the Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators (D-JFI) programme, in a deal worth about £100 million ($137 million).

The D-JFI to be provided by Elbit Systems UK in this five-year contract is an AI-based networked, passive and active target acquisition ...

