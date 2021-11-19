Dubai Airshow 2021: Indonesia enlists A400M for military use

Airbus has sold two A400M aircraft to Indonesia, making it the third Asian country to plump for this airlifter. (Airbus Defence and Space)

As well as finally ordering the A400M, an aircraft Indonesia has been contemplating for some time, the Asian country has agreed to continue financing the KF-21 fighter programme.

Airbus Defence and Space announced at the Dubai Airshow on 18 November that Jakarta has placed an order for a pair of A400M transport aircraft with an air-to-air refuelling capability.

The contract will become effective next year, Airbus said in a press release. The package includes maintenance and training support. Not only that, but a letter of intent was signed for the potential purchase of four additional A400Ms by the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU).

Neither party revealed a contract price, but Shephard Defence Insight estimates a cost of $205 million per aircraft.

Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, said: ‘This new order will further expand the A400M footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. The A400M offers outstanding capabilities to Indonesia, providing its air force with the perfect platform to deliver large and heavy loads into remote areas and multiplying its airpower projection thanks to reliable aerial refuelling capabilities.’

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s Minister of Defence, added: ‘The A400M…will greatly enhance the Indonesian Air Force’s tactical air-to-air capabilities. This aircraft will play a key role in other key missions, including paratrooping and heavy cargo transportation. We are also looking at [an] additional A400M acquisition in the near term, with future A400M developments such as firefighting an important capability we are exploring jointly with Airbus.’

The minister highlighted the aircraft’s utility for humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions. With Indonesia regularly struck by natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis, the government has long contemplated boosting its transport aircraft capacity.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) used an A400M for critical airlift missions after Sulawesi in Indonesia was hit by an earthquake and resultant tsunami on 28 September 2018.

Maj Hasan, head of flight operations for the RMAF’s 22 Squadron, told media that the aircraft’s low ground pressure and ability to land on unprepared runways, within 780m in the case of Palu in Sulawesi, as being critical.

Two of Malaysia’s four A400Ms are configured for aerial refuelling. The A400M has two underwing refuelling pods for this role, and it can be rapidly reconfigured from a standard transport configuration.

The ability to refuel other aircraft such as fighters may well have been a significant factor for Indonesia, for it has been contemplating dedicated aerial refuellers for some time. In June, the Ministry of Finance granted approval to spend up to $700 million on two tankers.

Airbus has persisted in courting Indonesia. At one point, Jakarta was considering buying two A400Ms for the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises in 2018 to transport cargo as part of a government plan to reduce disparity in the cost of essential goods between western and eastern Indonesia.

Earlier, in 2017, a letter of intent had been signed between Indonesia’s Pelita Air Services and Airbus for the potential Indonesian acquisition of the A400M.

This deal is important to Airbus, whose sales of A400Ms had stagnated somewhat. Now, in quick succession, Kazakhstan and Indonesia have ordered the transport aircraft, bringing to ten the number of international customers.

With the TNI-AU having recently bought five C-130J-30 Hercules aircraft, the air force’s transport fleet is set for a much-needed reinvigoration.

Jakarta has promised to start paying development costs for the KF-21 programme again. (KAI)

The Indonesian MoD is obviously on something of a spending spree, for the government has recently renegotiated a deal with South Korea over the KF-21 Boramae fighter.

Jakarta is years and a reportedly KRW704 billion ($633.6 million) in arrears on its original promise to contribute 20% of the KF-X’s development costs.

The new arrangement will see Indonesia pay KRW1.6 trillion ($1.44 billion), a figure that is down KRW100 billion. Ostensibly, this is because Seoul had decreed in 2017 that the fighter was a ‘defence product’ and therefore qualified for a tax exemption, although this fact had not been implemented in the deal.

This agreement was hammered out after six rounds of bilateral talks. However, new talks will be needed to decide how and when Jakarta will pay what it owes. This may include resorting to barter trade such as palm oil.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration said, ‘Indonesia may find it difficult to make the overdue payments all at once due to the very difficult situations, including the COVID-19 pandemic. But the negotiations had proceeded based on mutual trust.’

Thirty Indonesian technicians returned to South Korea in August to re-engage in the project. They had been pulled out when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Indonesia’s original plan was to procure 48 KF-21s, but it has in recent times also expressed a delectation for Su-35s, Rafales, F-16Vs, F-35s and Eurofighters.

Korea Aerospace Industries has rolled out three KF-21 prototypes this year, with a fourth expected in December. In total, six prototypes will be manufactured.