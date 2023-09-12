DSEI 2023: Avon Protection unveils new CBRN and military diving concepts
Avon Protection's first CBRN protective suit concept is on display at DSEI, developed in partnership with OPEC CBRNe. The full-body garment is designed to integrate with Avon's existing CBRN respiratory masks,, including the FM50 air purifying respirator (APR) and EXOSKIN boots and gloves for military and first responder markets.
The new suit concept follows a contract award by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for EXOSKIN boots and gloves in July, and will give users a fully integrated CBRN ensemble option from a single supplier.
'We find that the current mix-and-match approach to protective equipment leaves the wearer subject to certain weaknesses at the points where different systems connect – such as the hood opening around a mask visor, over the helmet, or where the suit meets the boots or gloves,' Justin Hine, director of strategy and capability at Avon said.
Related Articles
Eurosatory 2022: Avon Protection eyes data integration into CBRN equipment
US to deploy drones for chemical and biological threat detection
US Army soldiers train for large-scale combat operations against CBRN threats
'With this new concept, we started with our range of CBRN masks, EXOSKIN boots and gloves, and Team Wendy ballistic helmets, and designed the suit to integrate seamlessly with them – ensuring not only vastly improved safety levels, but also increased user comfort.'
Avon is also showcasing a new APR system for applications that do not require full CBRN protection. The Modular integrated Tactical Respirator (MiTR) is a low-burden, high-performance respiratory protection system.
It uses a non-traditional, integrated low-profile filter, and is built around a positive pressure goggle, with a novel integration design that enables the wearer to don the mask without removing their helmet.
In the underwater domain, Avon is integrating new capabilities to improve two-way C2 and situational awareness for military divers during training and operations.
Integration of a Sonardyne transceiver into the MCM100 multi-role rebreather will allow divers to remain connected to commanders on diver delivery vessels, surface vessels and the wider network.
This will improve real-time safety and give commanders greater oversight on geolocation and data such as oxygen and CO2 levels, system alerts, vital signs, and battery life, received from the MCM100.
Additionally, an improved head-up display allows divers to see information projected in their line of vision, allowing hands-free capability.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
UMS Skeldar and Ultra Maritime unveil anti-submarine warfare solution at DSEI 2023
The new ASW platform allows for the deployment of sonobuoys via a rotary-wing UAS, enhancing capabilities to track potentially hostile submarines.
-
DSEI 2023: UK company to provide submarine rescue system to Indonesia in $100 million deal
UK company Submarine Manufacturing and Products (SMP) has secured a second contract for its submarine rescue system (SRS), a deal worth $100 million signed with Indonesia, which will be integrated onboard a host vessel with support from engineering consultancy Houlder and local company BTI Defence.
-
Insight: How rising tensions have fuelled the Type 26 frigate's development
Slated to enter service in the late 2020s, the Type 26 frigate addresses the pressing need for enhanced ASW capabilities, particularly in light of heightened tensions with Russia. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the design and its equipment fit.
-
Fischer Panda UK unveils APU produced for Ajax vehicles
Fischer Panda UK demonstrated its AGT 8000 PVM-NE auxiliary power unit (APU) for the first time at DSEI 2023. It was developed and contracted for the Ajax armoured fighting vehicle family, as an alternative to the originally sourced APU from Rolls-Royce.
-
DSEI 2023: IAI launches new loitering munition with VTOL and changeable warhead
IAI has developed a new VTOL recoverable loitering munition, the Rotem Alpha, which draws upon the companies Rotem L system and is being presented at DSEI alongside the concept of a mobile containerised system capable of launching more than a dozen weapons.
-
Rafael unveils new Boxer-mounted concept for Iron Dome at DSEI 2023
Israel's Rafael has unveiled a new export concept version of the Iron Dome air defence system, based on a Boxer 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle platform. The configuration is aimed at the NATO market, especially the UK and Germany.