DSEI 2023: Avon Protection unveils new CBRN and military diving concepts

Avon Protection's first CBRN protective suit concept is on display at DSEI, developed in partnership with OPEC CBRNe. The full-body garment is designed to integrate with Avon's existing CBRN respiratory masks,, including the FM50 air purifying respirator (APR) and EXOSKIN boots and gloves for military and first responder markets.

The new suit concept follows a contract award by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for EXOSKIN boots and gloves in July, and will give users a fully integrated CBRN ensemble option from a single supplier.

'We find that the current mix-and-match approach to protective equipment leaves the wearer subject to certain weaknesses at the points where different systems connect – such as the hood opening around a mask visor, over the helmet, or where the suit meets the boots or gloves,' Justin Hine, director of strategy and capability at Avon said.

Related Articles

Eurosatory 2022: Avon Protection eyes data integration into CBRN equipment

US to deploy drones for chemical and biological threat detection

US Army soldiers train for large-scale combat operations against CBRN threats

'With this new concept, we started with our range of CBRN masks, EXOSKIN boots and gloves, and Team Wendy ballistic helmets, and designed the suit to integrate seamlessly with them – ensuring not only vastly improved safety levels, but also increased user comfort.'

Avon is also showcasing a new APR system for applications that do not require full CBRN protection. The Modular integrated Tactical Respirator (MiTR) is a low-burden, high-performance respiratory protection system.

It uses a non-traditional, integrated low-profile filter, and is built around a positive pressure goggle, with a novel integration design that enables the wearer to don the mask without removing their helmet.

In the underwater domain, Avon is integrating new capabilities to improve two-way C2 and situational awareness for military divers during training and operations.

Integration of a Sonardyne transceiver into the MCM100 multi-role rebreather will allow divers to remain connected to commanders on diver delivery vessels, surface vessels and the wider network.

This will improve real-time safety and give commanders greater oversight on geolocation and data such as oxygen and CO2 levels, system alerts, vital signs, and battery life, received from the MCM100.

Additionally, an improved head-up display allows divers to see information projected in their line of vision, allowing hands-free capability.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: