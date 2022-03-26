To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DSA 2022: Malaysian defence budget remains constrained

26th March 2022 - 00:04 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

The Malaysian government, for a variety of reasons, is refusing to buy any big-ticket items for the armed forces. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The battle against COVID-19, as well as internal politics, is having long-term impacts on Malaysia's defence spending.

Malaysian defence development programmes have always been hampered by fiscal issues and limited priorities by the government, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with political instability in Malaysia over the past two years and a general election that must be called by May 2023, is likely to result in limited defence developments even beyond the election.

Over the past two years, the government has spent more than RM530 billion ($126 billion) in stimulus packages to offset the impact of COVID-19. The country’s 2022 budget allocated RM332.1 billion in government spending, set against a revenue projection of just

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us