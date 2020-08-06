COVID-19 delays Malaysian helicopters and surveillance aircraft

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays to delivery of the first three MD 530G helicopters ordered by Malaysia, said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri in parliament on 3 August.

Responding to a question on the procurement’s status, Ismail stated that currently three helicopters had been finished, while another three were not fully completed.

Malaysia had planned to despatch an armed forces team to the US earlier this year to conduct pre-delivery inspections and take delivery of the three helicopters, but COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented the team from being able to travel there.

The minister added that the MoD’s current plan called