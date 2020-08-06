COVID-19 delays Malaysian helicopters and surveillance aircraft
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays to delivery of the first three MD 530G helicopters ordered by Malaysia, said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri in parliament on 3 August.
Responding to a question on the procurement’s status, Ismail stated that currently three helicopters had been finished, while another three were not fully completed.
Malaysia had planned to despatch an armed forces team to the US earlier this year to conduct pre-delivery inspections and take delivery of the three helicopters, but COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented the team from being able to travel there.
The minister added that the MoD’s current plan called
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
SOF Week 2026: US Army to conduct trials with Mountain Horse’s containerised drone launcher
The Mountain Horse Containerised Autonomous Drone Delivery System has been engineered for dispersed, forward UAV operations. It can store, protect, charge, launch and recover drones.
-
SOF Week 2026: AFSOC unveils deployable Block II OA-1K Skyraider II
AFSOC has revealed a new Block II variant of the OA-1K Skyraider II featuring rapid deployment and reassembly capabilities designed to support expeditionary special operations missions.
-
British Army's Project Nyx progress reflects MoD investment in autonomous system
The UK MoD said it would narrow down the competitors from four to two later in the year, with those selected going on to develop the prototype drone that will operate as loyal wingman to the British Army’s Apache AH-64E helicopters.
-
SOF Week 2026: DroneShield moves to double its production capacity in the US
The DroneShield US subsidiary is rapidly expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country and has expedited the process to double its domestic production capacity in at least four months.
-
Pentagon confirms it will continue with the acquisition of E-7 Wedgetails for US Air Force
The Pentagon has sent an amendment to the Office of Management and Budget, according to Pete Hegseth, including funds for the procurement of E-7 Wedgetails in FY2027.