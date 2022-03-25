DSA 2022: Weak appetite in Malaysia for defence procurement

New MoU further cements Israel-Morocco defence ties
IAI has agreed with the Moroccan trade and industry ministry to ‘promote dynamic and innovative bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of investment and technology’.
It is clear that major defence procurements will remain on hold in Malaysia until after a looming national election – which must be called by May 2023 – and because of the fiscal impact of COVID-19. Even after that, however, Malaysia’s fiscal situation may still constrain any major spending.
Malaysia’s previous Perikatan Nasional government carried out tenders for two maritime patrol aircraft and three MALE UAVs in 2020, and 18 light combat aircraft in 2021. However, none of these tenders have been decided and they are still said to be in the evaluation stage.
Tellingly, the government continues to hold
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
IAI has agreed with the Moroccan trade and industry ministry to ‘promote dynamic and innovative bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of investment and technology’.
KTRV, which makes missiles such as the Iskander-M, has supposedly been able to source domestic replacements for Ukrainian engines and seeker heads — but broader problems persist for the Russian defence industry.
Shephard Media Partners with Navy Lookout: Key Partnership Establishes Powerhouse for Naval News and Analysis
Central and South American militaries may have to reconsider their procurement habits in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
TKMS did not mention the MV Werften Wismar shipyard by name but told Shephard the company was considering expansion in Germany.
Long-standing concerns over potential Russian aggression meant that Poland was already positioned to react to the invasion of Ukraine by raising defence spending and procuring new equipment.