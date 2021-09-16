Diversity and inclusion on the agenda at DSEI (Studio)

DSEI 2021: Improbable shines light on the military’s future
Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.
Jeff Lewis, Chief Executive and Managing Director at Raytheon UK, outlines the steps the company is taking to help foster greater diversity across the defence sector.
Elbit says it is ‘bringing the age of the computer into the infantry’ with its modular ARCAS.
Longstanding operator of Systematic’s SitaWare, Defence Forces Ireland, selects the software for its Pilatus PC-12NG fleet.
4GD is delivering Level 2 SmartFacility combat training environments under the Urban Fighting Skills House framework.
IAI has revealed the successor to its REX UGV, the new REX MK II.
AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.