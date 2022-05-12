Deciphering the feasibility of PLA bases in the South Pacific (Opinion)

Headlines on the Solomon Islands-China security pact have been splashed across news reports over the past few weeks. The deal came as a surprise to many, not least Australia and the US, who have long been comfortable with a South Pacific region that has not seen any new power player entrenched via such an official security arrangement for decades.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a Chinese military base in Solomon Islands a ‘red line’. It does not help matters that Morrison is confronted with an upcoming federal election, and the opposition has bitten into this saga to attack his