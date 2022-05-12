Deciphering the feasibility of PLA bases in the South Pacific (Opinion)

Indo-Pacific 2022: Leidos Australia scoops health support contract
Leidos Australia will oversee a new system to maintain medical data for ADF personnel.
Headlines on the Solomon Islands-China security pact have been splashed across news reports over the past few weeks. The deal came as a surprise to many, not least Australia and the US, who have long been comfortable with a South Pacific region that has not seen any new power player entrenched via such an official security arrangement for decades.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a Chinese military base in Solomon Islands a ‘red line’. It does not help matters that Morrison is confronted with an upcoming federal election, and the opposition has bitten into this saga to attack his
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Leidos Australia will oversee a new system to maintain medical data for ADF personnel.
Political, diplomatic and military discussions — undertaken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began — will result in Finland becoming a member of NATO with broad popular support.
Earlier this year, the MoD published a ten-year equipment plan, notable for being the first not to have a deficit in spending in many years.
As the USAF tinkers with F-15EX production plans, Boeing could be faced with difficult industrial base decisions.
This year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow turned out to be the opposite of what was expected.
While offsets are one way of upskilling the domestic industry, most foreign OEMs find India's policy unnecessarily difficult and full of risks.