Solomons wisdom needed for security response to unrest

8th December 2021 - 20:49 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The New Zealand Defence Force has employed all three services in its response to the unrest in Honiara. Here, Kiwi soldiers prepare for a patrol in Honiara. (NZDF)

Four countries have sent troops and/or police to the Solomon Islands in Melanesia after an outbreak of civil unrest.

Both Australia and New Zealand deployed military and police personnel to the Solomon Islands in response to civil unrest in the nation of fewer than 700,000 citizens that resulted in three fatalities.

Under the auspices of the 2017 Australia-Solomon Islands Bilateral Security Treaty, the first Australian personnel left Townsville in RAAF C-17A transport aircraft on 26 November. In all, Australia dispatched approximately 100 troops and police, while the patrol boat HMAS Armidale also deployed to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force with maritime security operations.

New Zealand’s 65 troops arrived on and after 2 December using C-130H and Boeing …

