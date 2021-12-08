Solomons wisdom needed for security response to unrest

Both Australia and New Zealand deployed military and police personnel to the Solomon Islands in response to civil unrest in the nation of fewer than 700,000 citizens that resulted in three fatalities.

Under the auspices of the 2017 Australia-Solomon Islands Bilateral Security Treaty, the first Australian personnel left Townsville in RAAF C-17A transport aircraft on 26 November. In all, Australia dispatched approximately 100 troops and police, while the patrol boat HMAS Armidale also deployed to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force with maritime security operations.

New Zealand’s 65 troops arrived on and after 2 December using C-130H and Boeing …