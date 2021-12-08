Solomons wisdom needed for security response to unrest

Electric Sky to test long-distance power transmission for UAVs
DARPA persists in funding research into extending the power range and mission endurance of UAVs.
Both Australia and New Zealand deployed military and police personnel to the Solomon Islands in response to civil unrest in the nation of fewer than 700,000 citizens that resulted in three fatalities.
Under the auspices of the 2017 Australia-Solomon Islands Bilateral Security Treaty, the first Australian personnel left Townsville in RAAF C-17A transport aircraft on 26 November. In all, Australia dispatched approximately 100 troops and police, while the patrol boat HMAS Armidale also deployed to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force with maritime security operations.
New Zealand’s 65 troops arrived on and after 2 December using C-130H and Boeing …
Babcock has been selected as the preferred tenderer to upgrade and sustain the Australian Defence Force’s high-frequency communication systems.
A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has revealed the extent to which US manufacturers dominate global arms sales.
The NATO’s Science & Technology Organization’s (STO) Collaboration Support Office (CSO) have been working as a collaborative forum. It involves 5,000 scientists and over 300 research activities per year aiming at accessing emerging and disruptive technologies.
Welcome to Episode 48 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
The USAF-awarded contract to Lockheed Martin increases Lot Four and Lot Five Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) production.