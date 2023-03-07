To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

China resolutely prioritises defence in 2023 budget

7th March 2023 - 02:50 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

China’s expenditure on defence will grow 7.2% this year, to a record $225 billion. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Even though China's economy is facing dire challenges, there is no let-up in funding being allocated to the PLA.

On 5 March, the opening day of the first annual session of the 14th National People’s Congress, China announced its defence budget for 2023. This allocation has risen 7.2% to CNY1.5537 trillion ($224.59 billion).

This amount confirms that the defence budget is continuing a rebound after a ‘mere’ 6.6% increase in 2020 as COVID-19 impacted the economy.

In fact, the increase of 7.2% is the largest percentage growth in the past four years. Last year, the budget rose 7.1% to CNY1.45045 trillion, whereas in 2021, defence spending grew 6.8%.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is not enjoying the double-digit

