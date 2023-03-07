China resolutely prioritises defence in 2023 budget

On 5 March, the opening day of the first annual session of the 14th National People’s Congress, China announced its defence budget for 2023. This allocation has risen 7.2% to CNY1.5537 trillion ($224.59 billion).

This amount confirms that the defence budget is continuing a rebound after a ‘mere’ 6.6% increase in 2020 as COVID-19 impacted the economy.

In fact, the increase of 7.2% is the largest percentage growth in the past four years. Last year, the budget rose 7.1% to CNY1.45045 trillion, whereas in 2021, defence spending grew 6.8%.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is not enjoying the double-digit