To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

China’s defence budget continues to rebound

8th March 2022 - 22:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

China is modenising its military at a terrific rate, buoyed by large annual increments of money. (Gordon Arthur)

COVID-19 caused a slowdown in spending growth for the PLA, but China seems to have put that behind it as it keeps the spigots of cash open.

China’s spending on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will rise 7.1% compared to last year, according to a 5 March announcement about Beijing’s defence budget for 2022.

In monetary terms, this amounts to CNY1.45045 trillion ($229.39 billion). In fact, the overall increase of approximately $20 billion compared to last year is the largest ever annual jump. 

Putting this in perspective, this year’s lump-sum increase eclipses Taiwan’s total annual defence budget of $15.4 billion.

This budget underscores that military spending in China is experiencing a strong rebound. Last year, China increased spending by 6.8% to CNY1.355 trillion, whereas two years ago, Beijing approved just

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us