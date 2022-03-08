China’s defence budget continues to rebound

USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
China’s spending on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will rise 7.1% compared to last year, according to a 5 March announcement about Beijing’s defence budget for 2022.
In monetary terms, this amounts to CNY1.45045 trillion ($229.39 billion). In fact, the overall increase of approximately $20 billion compared to last year is the largest ever annual jump.
Putting this in perspective, this year’s lump-sum increase eclipses Taiwan’s total annual defence budget of $15.4 billion.
This budget underscores that military spending in China is experiencing a strong rebound. Last year, China increased spending by 6.8% to CNY1.355 trillion, whereas two years ago, Beijing approved just
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
RUAG International has concluded an agreement on the sale of its Ammotec business unit to Beretta Holding.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alarmed by increasing strategic competition and belligerent states, Australia has promised to increase the size of its military by nearly a third.