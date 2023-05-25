Why the Arctic could be Russia’s next target
The war in Ukraine has shown that the Russia's territorial ambitions can be threat to all of Europe. As the Arctic is a strategic region both from a military and economic perspective, it might yet be Moscow’s next target.
Indeed, President Vladimir Putin’s armed forces have more assets in the Arctic than NATO countries and have been upgrading and re-equipping their bases in the area in the last few years, which is a warning signal.
The Kremlin also revised its Arctic policy in February emphasising the need to prioritise the country’s interests in the region. All mentions of the Arctic Council, which is
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Amentum to provide ground support for US Navy hypersonic development
The US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Strategic Systems Hardware Division (GXW) has awarded Amentum a five-year contract with a potential value of $70 million. …
-
Why delays in approving the FY2024 budget can widen the gap between Chinese and US capabilities
Naval shipbuilding and restocking key munitions, as well as development projects, may be directly impacted by short-term funding measures.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM chief highlights special forces lessons learned from Ukraine relationship
USSOCOM Commander Gen Bryan P Fenton has highlighted the importance of relationship-building between US SOF and their Ukrainian counterparts since 2014.
-
Miltrade ready to expand regionally, says Singaporean SME's CEO
At IMDEX Asia 2023, the CEO of Singaporean SME Miltrade said his company was ready to expand its business into the wider region.
-
SOF Week: USSOCOM seeks commercial solutions for contested environments
The priority is accessing systems and technologies that can improve the communication and decision-making process and enable operations in contested scenarios.
-
IMDEX 2023: MBDA and PGZ partnership includes ‘deep industrial cooperation’ on CAMM-ER
MBDA has confirmed that work with Poland on land and maritime air defence includes cooperation on the extended-range version of the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as CAMM-ER.