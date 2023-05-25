Why the Arctic could be Russia’s next target

The war in Ukraine has shown that the Russia's territorial ambitions can be threat to all of Europe. As the Arctic is a strategic region both from a military and economic perspective, it might yet be Moscow’s next target.

Indeed, President Vladimir Putin’s armed forces have more assets in the Arctic than NATO countries and have been upgrading and re-equipping their bases in the area in the last few years, which is a warning signal.

The Kremlin also revised its Arctic policy in February emphasising the need to prioritise the country’s interests in the region. All mentions of the Arctic Council, which is