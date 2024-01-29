Budgetary uncertainty threatens Argentinian modernisation plans

The new Argentinian administration has been frustrating the armed forces’ plans to improve its inventory, as a number of measures taken under President Javier Milei’s leadership have impacted current and future procurement, as well as upgrade programmes.

Earlier this month, the Argentinian government announced the Administrative Decision 5/2024 which reduced the defence budget requested for the current fiscal year. The $2.9 billion funding proposed by the previous administration was lowered to $2.2 billion, with a total fall of approximately $757 million in funding.

Additionally, the document stated that the resources of the National Defence Fund (FONDEF in Spanish) can now be used to cover any