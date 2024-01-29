To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Budgetary uncertainty threatens Argentinian modernisation plans

29th January 2024 - 13:56 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Argentina lost its supersonic capacity in 2015 after retiring its fleet of Mirage jets. (Photo: Argentinian MoD)

The new Argentina government has reduced the defence budget request for 2024 and enabled the use of FONDEF for expenses not related to equipment improvement.

The new Argentinian administration has been frustrating the armed forces’ plans to improve its inventory, as a number of measures taken under President Javier Milei’s leadership have impacted current and future procurement, as well as upgrade programmes.

Earlier this month, the Argentinian government announced the Administrative Decision 5/2024 which reduced the defence budget requested for the current fiscal year. The $2.9 billion funding proposed by the previous administration was lowered to $2.2 billion, with a total fall of approximately $757 million in funding.

Additionally, the document stated that the resources of the National Defence Fund (FONDEF in Spanish) can now be used to cover any

