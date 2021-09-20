To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian defence industry sees exports reach all-time high

20th September 2021 - 14:46 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

KC-390 was acquired by Hungary (Photo - Embraer)

Brazil exported military equipment and system worth $1.35 billion in the first eight months of 2021, and the South American country expects overseas sales to reach $2 billion by the end of the year.

Changes in legislation and industrial incentives over the past last decade have culminated in record arms exports from Brazil for the year to date.

From January to August, Brazilian exporters sold $1.35 billion in military equipment and systems, driven by orders for small arms and aircraft.

The government expects defence export sales to reach $2 billion by the end of the year, according to a press release from the Brazilian MoD.

Exports in 2021 have been boosted by activity from Brazilian companies Taurus and Embraer. For example, the former sealed agreements worth $900 million with the US to provide pistols and rifles. 

Taurus also sold 4,000 …

