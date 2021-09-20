Brazilian defence industry sees exports reach all-time high

Changes in legislation and industrial incentives over the past last decade have culminated in record arms exports from Brazil for the year to date.

From January to August, Brazilian exporters sold $1.35 billion in military equipment and systems, driven by orders for small arms and aircraft.

The government expects defence export sales to reach $2 billion by the end of the year, according to a press release from the Brazilian MoD.

Exports in 2021 have been boosted by activity from Brazilian companies Taurus and Embraer. For example, the former sealed agreements worth $900 million with the US to provide pistols and rifles.

Taurus also sold 4,000 …