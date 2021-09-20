Brazilian defence industry sees exports reach all-time high

USAF funds SWIR targeting and tracking camera
Princeton Infrared Technologies has been awarded a contract from the USAF to develop an SWIR camera.
Changes in legislation and industrial incentives over the past last decade have culminated in record arms exports from Brazil for the year to date.
From January to August, Brazilian exporters sold $1.35 billion in military equipment and systems, driven by orders for small arms and aircraft.
The government expects defence export sales to reach $2 billion by the end of the year, according to a press release from the Brazilian MoD.
Exports in 2021 have been boosted by activity from Brazilian companies Taurus and Embraer. For example, the former sealed agreements worth $900 million with the US to provide pistols and rifles.
Taurus also sold 4,000 …
Consolite has been awarded a contract to supply lighting systems for Type 31 frigates.
There has been a flurry of activity in the missile realm, with the Asia-Pacific region set to bristle even more with these dangerous weapons.
Welcome to Episode 37 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
The MoD is allocating funds to co-finance new solutions under the 2021 Grant Project Competition.
After completion of a feasibility study, 2Excel is commencing design and build work on a Boeing 757 testbed aircraft to develop sensor capabilities for the UK's Tempest sixth generation fighter programme.