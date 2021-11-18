Brazil strengthens defence industrial base

After seeing defence exports reach a record in 2021, Brazil is eager to maintain momentum by taking measures to strengthen its industrial base. Methods include seeking partnerships with other nations and institutions as well as making it easier for defence companies to access government funds.

The actions are having a positive effect on manufacturers, according to José Cláudio Manesco, EVP of the National Union of Defence Materials Industries (SIMDE).

Manesco explained to Shephard that the MoD has been an ally to industry and has intensified efforts recently to solve the problem of financing for the defence sector, while also promoting Brazilian defence products on the export …