Brazil strengthens defence industrial base

Dubai Airshow 2021: EDGE CEO vows no let-up in growth plans
Shephard explored the prospects for the UAE defence industry with Faisal Al Bannai, CEO of EDGE.
After seeing defence exports reach a record in 2021, Brazil is eager to maintain momentum by taking measures to strengthen its industrial base. Methods include seeking partnerships with other nations and institutions as well as making it easier for defence companies to access government funds.
The actions are having a positive effect on manufacturers, according to José Cláudio Manesco, EVP of the National Union of Defence Materials Industries (SIMDE).
Manesco explained to Shephard that the MoD has been an ally to industry and has intensified efforts recently to solve the problem of financing for the defence sector, while also promoting Brazilian defence products on the export …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Shephard explored the prospects for the UAE defence industry with Faisal Al Bannai, CEO of EDGE.
The UAE is among the top five importers of Brazilian defence products over recent years — and a new MoU seeks to strengthen this relationship.
The director of UK Defence and Security Exports at the Department for International Trade spoke exclusively to Shephard about the UK’s partnership strategy with the UAE.
Just how far will strategic competition between China and the US extend, and just who is it that is upsetting the apple cart?
The EDA-led CROWN project to combine radar, comms and EW functions into a single architecture is aiming for laboratory testing by 2024.
The UAE Strategic Development Fund has money to invest in international start-ups.