To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Brazil strengthens defence industrial base

18th November 2021 - 17:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The Brazilian MoD signed a Protocol of Intent in October with the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in Sweden. (Photo: Brazilian MoD)

The Brazilian MoD continues to take measures to support the national defence industry. The government has opened access to credit lines with the Brazilian Development Bank and the MoD is also seeking partnerships with other nations and institutions.

After seeing defence exports reach a record in 2021, Brazil is eager to maintain momentum by taking measures to strengthen its industrial base. Methods include seeking partnerships with other nations and institutions as well as making it easier for defence companies to access government funds.

The actions are having a positive effect on manufacturers, according to José Cláudio Manesco, EVP of the National Union of Defence Materials Industries (SIMDE).

Manesco explained to Shephard that the MoD has been an ally to industry and has intensified efforts recently to solve the problem of financing for the defence sector, while also promoting Brazilian defence products on the export …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users