Boom time has arrived for South Korean defence exports (Opinion)

9th October 2023 - 21:54 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

The K239 Chunmoo rocket system has already found two export customers - Poland and Saudi Arabia.

The Asian country to make the most spectacular and stellar success in terms of arms exports is none other than South Korea, a nation of 51.7 million citizens.

With Seoul ADEX 2023 set to kick off next week, it’s a good time to consider the tremendous trajectory that South Korea’s defence industry has taken. 

This year’s exhibition is sure to include numerous weapons of interest. In terms of witnessing innovation in Asia, the Zhuhai Airshow in China most definitely ranks number one, while Seoul ADEX is arguably not far behind.

This is thanks to a vibrant military-industrial complex and South Korea’s self-reliance in many equipment areas. South Korean companies make small arms, trucks, IFVs, MBTs, artillery systems, ships, submarines, USVs, fighters, helicopters, UAVs, missiles and much more besides.

