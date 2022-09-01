Boeing to lead GMD system integration effort

A team led by Boeing has been chosen by the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for the System Integration, Test and Readiness (SITR) portion of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) ballistic missile defence programme.

The ordering period in the maximum $5.02 billion IDIQ contract lasts until 31 August 2027 at Huntsville, Alabama, the DoD noted on 30 August when it announced the deal.

To begin with, Boeing is working on a $506.67 million task order.

As SITR lead contractor, the company will be responsible for overall GMD Element engineering, testing, and integration.

‘In addition, [the] SITR [contractor] is responsible for day-to-day systems operations and readiness, performs routine maintenance functions, performs analysis related to GMD Element health and availability, and executes failure/fault checklists, as appropriate,’ the DoD stated.

Boeing is also the incumbent development and sustainment contractor in the GMD programme, although this contract expires in 2023.

The MDA in late July 2022 awarded Northrop Grumman a $3.3 billion contract to develop the weapon system for GMD.