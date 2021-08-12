Latest GMD upgrade focuses on multi-domain C2

Two companies compete for US Army cryptographic key orders
The Next Generation Load Device-Medium is a ruggedised, battery-powered, handheld device to manage and transfer cryptographic key material and mission planning data.
The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Lockheed Martin a $157 million contract to further augment the Command, Control, Battle Management Communications (C2BMC) element of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system.
C2BMC has undergone various upgrades since its first deployment in 2004.
Instead of the current method of engaging a threat with the best single-source data from multiple radars, the Spiral 8.2-7 upgrade for C2BMC will provide the GMD system with a ‘single, real-time, composite picture’ of threat tracks, Lockheed Martin noted in a 10 August announcement.
This picture is created by correlating and fusing data from a broader set of sensors, including satellites, ground-based radars and shipboard radars.
‘Once the spiral upgrade is complete, the GMD system will see the same battlespace picture currently seen by combatant commanders,’ Lockheed Martin claimed. Additionally, Spiral 8.2-7 will also enable C2BMC to report hypersonic threat activity into the Link 16 tactical data link network.
