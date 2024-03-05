To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing fined $51 million due to unauthorised exports

5th March 2024 - 16:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Boeing recently announced $3.4 billion worth of orders of P-8A Poseidon multi-mission MPA from the Royal Canadian Air Force and the German Navy. (Photo: Boeing)

An administrative settlement between the US Department of State and the manufacturer resolved 199 violations of US regulations including unauthorised exports of technical data to China.

Boeing has been issued with a US$51 million civil penalty by the US Department of State (DOS) after committing to 199 violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) including unauthorised exports of technical data to China.

The fine, issued by the DOS on 29 February, also covered unapproved international sales of defence articles and retransfers of technical data to foreign-person employees and contractors and transgressions of license terms, conditions and provisos of Directorate of Defense Trade Controls authorisations.

According to the DOS, the violations were voluntarily disclosed by the manufacturer and the majority of them

