Boeing fined $51 million due to unauthorised exports

Boeing has been issued with a US$51 million civil penalty by the US Department of State (DOS) after committing to 199 violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) including unauthorised exports of technical data to China.

The fine, issued by the DOS on 29 February, also covered unapproved international sales of defence articles and retransfers of technical data to foreign-person employees and contractors and transgressions of license terms, conditions and provisos of Directorate of Defense Trade Controls authorisations.

According to the DOS, the violations were voluntarily disclosed by the manufacturer and the majority of them