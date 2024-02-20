Singapore Airshow 2024: Boeing remains confident in Indonesian F-15EX programme

Boeing has recently met with its Indonesian counterparts to discuss the F-15EX fighter jet sale, but the timeline for the sale’s conclusion has remained unclear, as the US and Indonesian governments work out the details of the deal.

Indonesia emerged as the first export customer of the EX model in August last year when it signed an MoU with the US manufacturer during a facility visit. The US$13.9 billion FMS was approved the previous year by the US State Department.

“We’re working through the conversations and making sure that we structure the right opportunity that works for everybody involved,” Rob Novotny, executive director of Fighters Business Development for the Air Dominance Division at Boeing, told Shephard on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2024.

Novotny, who said the parties were continuing to move moving forward, said: “Meetings are happening all the time…[but] it’s an FMS case, so obviously in which manner the US government negotiates, I can’t speak to that.”

The Boeing representative alluded to the recently concluded Indonesian elections as one of the factors that could have caused slowdown in the F-15EX contract and prevented the establishment of a specific date. Financing profiling was one of the issues the two nations still had to work through.

When asked whether he was confident about the deal’s ultimate viability, Novotny said “I’m confident the requirement still exists. I’m confident that the customer is still excited. My opinion is that it’s [the F-15EX] is a great platform for what I think [Indonesia’s] needs are. If I bind those together, my confidence level for the opportunity continues to rise.”

Indonesia, however, has been struggling with cash constraints, recently leading to the cancellation of its Mirage fighter programme. Jakarta has also finalised the order of the second batch of a Dassault Rafale order totalling 42 jets. The military will use the money originally allocated for the Mirage purchase towards upgrading its existing fleet of Sukhoi Su-30 and Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft.

Although these jets provide somewhat different capabilities to the F-15EX, they could dwarf Indonesia’s immediate need for the Boeing fighter during financially constrained times.

The F-15EX fighter for Indonesia was renamed F-15IND, but there has been no significant change to the platforms the US Air Force will be receiving, Novotny noted. He could not say how much Jakarta would pay for each fighter, but Mark Sears, VP and programme manager for F-15, F/A-18 and EA-18G, F-22, QF-16 and Advanced Programs at Boeing, said previously that international customers were expected to be able acquire the fighter at comparable prices to those disclosed for the US Air Force.

The current market environment and inflationary pressure, however, could change this in the future. Sears told Shephard at the Dubai Airshow in October 2023 that Boeing was doing “its best” to control costs through affordability measures inside and outside the company.

Currently, the air forces of Japan, South Korea and Singapore fly the F-15 in the region, albeit older models. Novotny said that it has been “widely known that all three of [those countries] are pursuing unique modernisation campaigns, potentially based on what their requirements are.”

Novotny could not divulge any information in terms of new builds for any other customer within or outside the Asia-Pacific region, but a few nations have been known to be interested in procuring the EX model.

In January 2023, Israel formally requested 25 F-15EX jets from the US. Boeing has been refraining from discussions with the country’s MoD due to the ongoing situation, alluding to the conflict that erupted between Israel and Gaza on October 7, representatives said last November.

Boeing has also pitched the jet to Poland, which could acquire 32 platforms, but no official announcement has been yet been made.

