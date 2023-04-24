To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems harnesses strategic chaos to speed up defence planning

24th April 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Project SCEPTER is designed to develop machine-generated strategies to be evaluated within trusted simulation environments with thorough human review. (Image: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems FAST Labs has been contracted by DARPA to develop an autonomy-based system to assist with defence operational planning.

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems an $8.3 million contract to develop an autonomy system to speed operational planning under the Strategic Chaos Engine for Planning, Tactics, Experimentation, and Resiliency (SCEPTER) programme.

SCEPTER is designed to develop machine-generated strategies to be evaluated within trusted simulation environments with thorough human review.

'Successful planning is about developing trusted, resilient operational plans for complex decision spaces,' said Marco Pravia, chief scientist at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. 'The SCEPTER system will push the state-of-the-art in the production of machine-generated strategies.'

SCEPTER is planned as a two-phase, three-year effort.

Under its Phase 1 contract, BAE Systems’ FAST Labs will provide the machine-learning backed system and carry out tests to demonstrate the approach.

