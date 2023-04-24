BAE Systems harnesses strategic chaos to speed up defence planning
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems an $8.3 million contract to develop an autonomy system to speed operational planning under the Strategic Chaos Engine for Planning, Tactics, Experimentation, and Resiliency (SCEPTER) programme.
SCEPTER is designed to develop machine-generated strategies to be evaluated within trusted simulation environments with thorough human review.
'Successful planning is about developing trusted, resilient operational plans for complex decision spaces,' said Marco Pravia, chief scientist at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. 'The SCEPTER system will push the state-of-the-art in the production of machine-generated strategies.'
SCEPTER is planned as a two-phase, three-year effort.
Under its Phase 1 contract, BAE Systems’ FAST Labs will provide the machine-learning backed system and carry out tests to demonstrate the approach.
More from Defence Notes
-
How integration of multiple sensors can enhance US missile defence
The Pentagon is working on designing, developing and delivering capabilities to the armed services to enable them to counter ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles.
-
Slovakia confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, takes more Leopard tanks
Slovakia has handed over all its available MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine and continues to take delivery of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.
-
North Korea launches solid-fuelled ICBM for the first time
In quick speed, North Korea has performed its maiden launch of a solid-fuelled ICBM after parading it just two months ago.
-
Why the US cannot overcome Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons
As hypersonic weapons do not follow a ballistic trajectory and can fly at low altitudes in addition to manoeuvring en route to their target, they challenge existing US defence systems.
-
Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles
With growing threats such as China and North Korean missiles, Japan is developing long-range, standoff missiles to enhance its deterrence posture.
-
What has the US learned from the Ukraine war about missile defence?
After analysing the conflict, the Pentagon intends to upgrade systems and accelerate both acquisition of new sensors and technologies and their integration with its equipment in addition to improving the procurement process.