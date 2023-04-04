BAE contracted for more electronic warfare systems for next F-35 production lot
The systems for future Lot 17 aircraft add to the 1,200 F-35 EW systems it has delivered to date. No quantity was cited but Lot 17 may contain as many as 126 aircraft if options are exercised.
'The Block 4 EW system will offer greater situational awareness, enhanced survivability and increased capabilities to counter modern threats, and is upgradable to address evolving threats,' said Lisa Aucoin, VP of F-35 solutions at BAE Systems.
The Block 4 systems will include significantly upgraded hardware and software that improves sensing and signal-processing capabilities, while new sensors will boost the system’s ability to detect difficult-to-observe threats as well as more threats simultaneously, the company said.
Aeronautics to upgrade Finland's small UAS fleet as country cements NATO entry
Israeli UAV manufacturer Aeronautics has signed a contract with the Finnish Defence Forces to upgrade the country's Orbiter 2 mini-UAS fleet.
Lockheed Martin wins new Hellfire and JAGM missile contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a multiple-year production contract worth over $400 million by the US Army for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and Hellfire missiles, covering procurement and production support for the service and international customers.
South Korea finalises CH-47F Chinook acquisition
South Korea is replacing older CH-47D Chinooks with the latest version of Boeing's heavy-lift helicopter.