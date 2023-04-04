To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  BAE contracted for more electronic warfare systems for next F-35 production lot

4th April 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

BAE has been contracted by Lockheed Martin to deliver EW systems for F-35 aircraft built under Lot 17. (Photo: USN)

BAE Systems has received a $491 million contract from Lockheed Martin to produce AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare (EW) systems for Block 4 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets built under Lot 17.

The systems for future Lot 17 aircraft add to the 1,200 F-35 EW systems it has delivered to date. No quantity was cited but Lot 17 may contain as many as 126 aircraft if options are exercised.

'The Block 4 EW system will offer greater situational awareness, enhanced survivability and increased capabilities to counter modern threats, and is upgradable to address evolving threats,' said Lisa Aucoin, VP of F-35 solutions at BAE Systems. 

The Block 4 systems will include significantly upgraded hardware and software that improves sensing and signal-processing capabilities, while  new sensors will boost the system’s ability to detect difficult-to-observe threats as well as more threats simultaneously, the company said.

