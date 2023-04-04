BAE contracted for more electronic warfare systems for next F-35 production lot

The systems for future Lot 17 aircraft add to the 1,200 F-35 EW systems it has delivered to date. No quantity was cited but Lot 17 may contain as many as 126 aircraft if options are exercised.

'The Block 4 EW system will offer greater situational awareness, enhanced survivability and increased capabilities to counter modern threats, and is upgradable to address evolving threats,' said Lisa Aucoin, VP of F-35 solutions at BAE Systems.

The Block 4 systems will include significantly upgraded hardware and software that improves sensing and signal-processing capabilities, while new sensors will boost the system’s ability to detect difficult-to-observe threats as well as more threats simultaneously, the company said.

