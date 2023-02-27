Enhanced autopilots pave way to autonomy for US multi-engine jets
The USAF has awarded a contract to Reliable Robotics to study use of its automated flight and navigation technology in large, multi-engine jets with increased safety and risk reduction as the main objectives.
Dr David O'Brien, senior VP of government solutions at Reliable told Shephard: 'Reliable Robotics is designing advanced autopilot systems with precision navigation that will enhance safety by enabling all-weather auto-taxi, auto-take-off and auto-landing, without new ground infrastructure.
'The continuous engagement autopilot will prevent loss of control in flight, controlled flight into terrain, fuel mismanagement and other causes of fatal aviation accidents – whether the pilot is onboard
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
IDEX 2023: KAI showcases developmental tiltrotor UAV
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is showcasing two developmental uncrewed platforms at IDEX 2023, the Night Intruder 500 Vectored Thurst (NI-500VT) and Air Launched Effect (ALE).
-
IDEX 2023: Quantum Systems drone proves popular in Ukraine
At IDEX 2023, Quantum Systems displayed its two-in-one reconnaissance drone that has proven popular with Ukrainian forces due to its ease of use and ability to operate in GPS-denied environments.
-
Taking the human out of harm's way (Studio)
The N-Raven loitering munition is designed to strengthen armed forces’ aerial reconnaissance, engagement and precision strike capabilities, while removing humans from harm’s way.
-
IDEX 2023: Israeli hydrogen-powered heavy lift UAS to fly by next summer
Heven Drones expects the first flights with the hydrogen fuel-powered H2D 55 UAS to take place next July.
-
IDEX 2023: New Chinese UGV boasts extensive armament options
The VU-T10 tracked UGV from NORINCO can be fitted with Red Arrow 12 antitank missiles in addition to its 30mm cannon and coaxial machine gun.