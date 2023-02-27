To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Enhanced autopilots pave way to autonomy for US multi-engine jets

27th February 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Ian Parker in London

RSS

Large multi-engine USAF aircraft such as the KC-135R could benefit from the autonomy work carried out by Reliable Robotics. (Photo: USAF)

The USAF has commissioned a year-long autonomy study by Reliable Robotics for large jet aircraft.

The USAF has awarded a contract to Reliable Robotics to study use of its automated flight and navigation technology in large, multi-engine jets with increased safety and risk reduction as the main objectives. 

Dr David O'Brien, senior VP of government solutions at Reliable told Shephard: 'Reliable Robotics is designing advanced autopilot systems with precision navigation that will enhance safety by enabling all-weather auto-taxi, auto-take-off and auto-landing, without new ground infrastructure. 

'The continuous engagement autopilot will prevent loss of control in flight, controlled flight into terrain, fuel mismanagement and other causes of fatal aviation accidents – whether the pilot is onboard

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Ian Parker

Author

Ian Parker

Ian Parker became an aerospace and defence journalist in 1980 on Flight International and started …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us