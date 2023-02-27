Enhanced autopilots pave way to autonomy for US multi-engine jets

The USAF has awarded a contract to Reliable Robotics to study use of its automated flight and navigation technology in large, multi-engine jets with increased safety and risk reduction as the main objectives.

Dr David O'Brien, senior VP of government solutions at Reliable told Shephard: 'Reliable Robotics is designing advanced autopilot systems with precision navigation that will enhance safety by enabling all-weather auto-taxi, auto-take-off and auto-landing, without new ground infrastructure.

'The continuous engagement autopilot will prevent loss of control in flight, controlled flight into terrain, fuel mismanagement and other causes of fatal aviation accidents – whether the pilot is onboard