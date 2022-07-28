Australian Dash 8s for maritime surveillance to receive radar upgrade with SeaVue
Raytheon Intelligence & Space revealed on 27 July that it will provide its SeaVue Multi-Role (MR) airborne radar for installation aboard a fleet of 11 De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft for Australian maritime surveillance under a contract with Cobham Special Mission.
The value of the deal and its completion timeframe were undisclosed. Raytheon will work on the radars at its facilities in Texas.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the SeaVue family of maritime surveillance radars uses colour or monochrome flat-panel displays, plan position indicators and B-scan presentations and multiple high-resolution video formats.
In addition, SeaVue features inverse synthetic aperture radar imaging and range profiling as well as moving target detection.
Cobham Special Mission provides fixed-wing maritime surveillance services for the Australian Border Force, covering the country’s 8.2 million km2 Exclusive Economic Zone with 11 Dash 8 aircraft.
SeaVue airborne radars for maritime surveillance radars equip manned and unmanned aircraft in nine countries around the world, according to Raytheon. Examples include Japan, Mexico, Thailand and the US.
