UK RAF and NATO members assess SeaVue

Raytheon's SeaVue radar can be installed onto uncrewed vehicles for maritime surveillance. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s SeaVue surveillance system has been demonstrated during joint military exercises with the RAF and other NATO members.

Raytheon has successfully demonstrated its maritime surveillance systems onboard the MQ-9B SeaGuardian RPA in joint exercises for the RAF and other NATO members.

The SeaVue radar and AN/DAS-4 Multi-spectral Targeting System both excelled in critical surveillance radar functions for port and board security, SAR and disaster response during operations over land and sea.

The company’s SeaVue radar provides enhanced high-altitude persistent surveillance and identifies targets of interest on the surface of the water rapidly and efficiently to support tactical decision making.

The AN/DAS-4 sensor suite offers operators HD EO surveillance and full-motion video to identify and engage targets with a high degree of accuracy.

Barbara Borgonovi, vice president of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems for RI&S, commented: ‘unmanned platforms using our solutions can fly higher and [for] longer’.

The demonstrations were led by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the developer of the SeaGuardian RPA.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, SeaVue has been purchased by four countries and can be operated from rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, ship and land platforms.