UK RAF and NATO members assess SeaVue

Middle East proves fertile market for corvettes
The Middle East has proved a significant region for European shipbuilders such as Naval Group, Navantia and Fincantieri.
Raytheon has successfully demonstrated its maritime surveillance systems onboard the MQ-9B SeaGuardian RPA in joint exercises for the RAF and other NATO members.
The SeaVue radar and AN/DAS-4 Multi-spectral Targeting System both excelled in critical surveillance radar functions for port and board security, SAR and disaster response during operations over land and sea.
The company’s SeaVue radar provides enhanced high-altitude persistent surveillance and identifies targets of interest on the surface of the water rapidly and efficiently to support tactical decision making.
The AN/DAS-4 sensor suite offers operators HD EO surveillance and full-motion video to identify and engage targets with a high degree of accuracy.
Barbara Borgonovi, vice president of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems for RI&S, commented: ‘unmanned platforms using our solutions can fly higher and [for] longer’.
The demonstrations were led by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the developer of the SeaGuardian RPA.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, SeaVue has been purchased by four countries and can be operated from rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, ship and land platforms.
An Indian private-sector company has come up with a design for a midget submarine.
Daniel Inouye will be the 69th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned into the USN.
The array of sensors will feed information into the ORCCA navigation system on the Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for Germany and Norway.
Large survey ships for the Indian Navy will include underwater autonomous systems.
The future USS George M Neal is the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer being built for the USN by Ingalls Shipbuilding.