Australia has much to mull for its nuke sub hull

6th October 2021 - 05:47 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

This is HMS Ambush, the second of the RN’s Astute-class submarines, and a contender for the basis of Australia’s future SSN. (UK MoD)

The announcement of AUKUS and nuclear-propelled submarines for Australia raised more questions than it answered.

On 15 September, in a coordinated move with the UK and US, Australia startled all by announcing it would procure nuclear-powered submarines instead of 12 diesel-electric boats from Naval Group. Subsequent events indicate that its submarine procurement efforts are a disjointed fiasco.

This chaotic situation is manifested by the fact that, on the very day that the AUKUS alliance was announced, Naval Group received a Department of Defence letter stating it had accepted a proposal outlining the next phase of the five-year-old Project Sea 1000

Indeed, Naval Group had been set a September deadline to submit acceptable revised costings …

