Australia has much to mull for its nuke sub hull

BAE awarded USN carrier landing system sustainment contract
The AN/SPN-46 Automatic Carrier Landing System enables pilots to make a 'hands-off' landing in severe sea states and weather conditions.
On 15 September, in a coordinated move with the UK and US, Australia startled all by announcing it would procure nuclear-powered submarines instead of 12 diesel-electric boats from Naval Group. Subsequent events indicate that its submarine procurement efforts are a disjointed fiasco.
This chaotic situation is manifested by the fact that, on the very day that the AUKUS alliance was announced, Naval Group received a Department of Defence letter stating it had accepted a proposal outlining the next phase of the five-year-old Project Sea 1000.
Indeed, Naval Group had been set a September deadline to submit acceptable revised costings …
SeeByte will modify its mission-level autonomy system, Neptune, to demonstrate interoperability between different autonomous systems.
The USN says it is committed to ensuring decisions are aligned with, and will not impact, the construction of the Columbia-class SSBNs.
The Russian Navy plans to take two additional small missile corvettes of the Buyan-M class to meet immediate operational needs.
The agreement between Leonardo and the French Navy comprises logistics support and maintenance services for the OTO 76/62 SR weapon systems on-board the Horizon, FREMM and FDI -class frigates.
Acusonic would allow small craft operating near coastlines or riverbanks to detect the location of threats.