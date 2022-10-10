AUSA 2022: UVision accelerates opening of new US production and training centre

Higher-than-expected demand for Hero loitering munitions prompted the US subsidiary of UVision Air to bring forward the opening of its new production facility to 6 October.

‘The opening of the facility signifies the company’s increased commitment to the US market,’ UVision claimed.

Maj Gen (ret) Avi Mizrachi, CEO of UVision, said: ‘Following the signing of our latest contract with a Latin American country and the growing demand for roving armament systems around the world, we decided to bring forward the opening of our new production plant in Virginia.’

The 25,000ft2 (2,320m2) factory in Quantico is operated by UVision USA Corporation.