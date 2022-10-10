To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2022: UVision accelerates opening of new US production and training centre

AUSA 2022: UVision accelerates opening of new US production and training centre

10th October 2022 - 16:32 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

UVision loitering munition on display. (Photo: UVision)

Growing demand for loitering munitions enabled UVision to open its US production facility earlier than planned.

Higher-than-expected demand for Hero loitering munitions prompted the US subsidiary of UVision Air to bring forward the opening of its new production facility to 6 October.

‘The opening of the facility signifies the company’s increased commitment to the US market,’ UVision claimed.

Maj Gen (ret) Avi Mizrachi, CEO of UVision, said: ‘Following the signing of our latest contract with a Latin American country and the growing demand for roving armament systems around the world, we decided to bring forward the opening of our new production plant in Virginia.’

The 25,000ft2 (2,320m2) factory in Quantico is operated by UVision USA Corporation.

