UVision to build HERO loitering munitions for US in new facility

Nioa targets Land 159 Tranche 2 with plans for new factory
The Nioa Weapons Manufacturing Facility (NWMF) will open in 2024 to produce small arms for the Australian military and overseas customers.
UVision is leasing a 25,000ft² (2,320m²) production and training facility in Virginia to expand its US operations, the Israel-headquartered company announced on 16 December.
At the new facility, UVision USA will work on fulfilling contracts awarded by the US government and international customers for the manufacture and assembly of loitering munitions.
Production of the HERO series of loitering munitions will begin at the new production facility in mid-2022.
‘The new investment [in UVision USA Corporation] signifies the company’s increased commitment to the United States market and will enable it to meet the growing demand for loitering munitions on an international level,’ UVision noted in a statement.
Everybody knows the story of Troy. Battlefield tactics that create confusion and deception at all ranks and thereby provide serious advantages to attacking forces have been in use for thousands of years. Advantages are exacerbated when the confusion (fog of war) is generated in multiple domains.
