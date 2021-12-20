UVision to build HERO loitering munitions for US in new facility

UVision USA facility. (Photo: UVision)

UVision foresees rising demand from the US military for its HERO range.

UVision is leasing a 25,000ft² (2,320m²) production and training facility in Virginia to expand its US operations, the Israel-headquartered company announced on 16 December.

At the new facility, UVision USA will work on fulfilling contracts awarded by the US government and international customers for the manufacture and assembly of loitering munitions.

Production of the HERO series of loitering munitions will begin at the new production facility in mid-2022.

‘The new investment [in UVision USA Corporation] signifies the company’s increased commitment to the United States market and will enable it to meet the growing demand for loitering munitions on an international level,’ UVision noted in a statement.