AUKUS shenanigans cast a long shadow for Europe (Opinion)

IAI and KAI to jointly develop loitering munitions
This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition
The AUKUS pact announced on 16 September between Australia, the UK and the US to build submarines and share advanced defence technology has caused ripples across the world. In the Pacific it has led to a strong reaction from China, perceiving a threat to their interests, while at least one Japanese politician has seen this as a chance to begin a conversation about following Australia in acquiring nuclear submarines.
The response by France has, in diplomatic terms, was apoplectic. Its recall of ambassadors from Australia and the US, and wider threats to disrupt a range of EU-led trade talks and …
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
The Norwegian MoD released its proposed defence budget for 2022 on 12 October.
Latest contract modification for Lockheed Martin covers components and test support for the IBCS, PAC-3 MSE and LTAMDS programmes.
Pending acquisition of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin is subject to review.
An extra $67 million in assistance for the Lebanese Army is the latest tranche of US funding, announced on the same day as an outbreak of sectarian violence in the capital Beirut.