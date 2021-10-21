To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUKUS shenanigans cast a long shadow for Europe (Opinion)

21st October 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by The Clarence in London

Will AUKUS trigger an ever closer European defence union? (Photo: EUNAVFOR)

The immediate diplomatic heat may have cooled but does AUKUS put the EU further down the road towards collective defence that is independent of NATO?

The AUKUS pact announced on 16 September between Australia, the UK and the US to build submarines and share advanced defence technology has caused ripples across the world. In the Pacific it has led to a strong reaction from China, perceiving a threat to their interests, while at least one Japanese politician has seen this as a chance to begin a conversation about following Australia in acquiring nuclear submarines.

The response by France has, in diplomatic terms, was apoplectic. Its recall of ambassadors from Australia and the US, and wider threats to disrupt a range of EU-led trade talks and …

