AUKUS shenanigans cast a long shadow for Europe (Opinion)

The AUKUS pact announced on 16 September between Australia, the UK and the US to build submarines and share advanced defence technology has caused ripples across the world. In the Pacific it has led to a strong reaction from China, perceiving a threat to their interests, while at least one Japanese politician has seen this as a chance to begin a conversation about following Australia in acquiring nuclear submarines.

The response by France has, in diplomatic terms, was apoplectic. Its recall of ambassadors from Australia and the US, and wider threats to disrupt a range of EU-led trade talks and …