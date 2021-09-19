Asia-Pacific experiences a missile frenzy (Opinion)

DSEI 2021 news and views (podcast)
Welcome to Episode 37 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
There can be no doubt that missiles are proliferating at an alarming rate in Asia-Pacific. Indeed, the past couple of weeks alone have seen almost a daily flurry of missile launches or developments.
China, North Korea, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Pakistan, Japan, Australia. All are already, or will be soon, bristling with even more missiles of various shapes and sizes.
Brooding ominously in the background are China’s missiles. Over the past couple of months, satellite imagery analysts have discovered no fewer than three massive intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silo fields deep in China’s interior.
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Welcome to Episode 37 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
The MoD is allocating funds to co-finance new solutions under the 2021 Grant Project Competition.
After completion of a feasibility study, 2Excel is commencing design and build work on a Boeing 757 testbed aircraft to develop sensor capabilities for the UK's Tempest sixth generation fighter programme.
British Army must run fast to establish a credible advantage over our potential adversaries, says Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.
An initial £10.5 million is being invested from the Middle East in helping Aeralis to progress its eponymous modular aircraft.
In this video, Shephard Media CEO Darren Lake speaks to Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show (WDS), about what to expect from this ...