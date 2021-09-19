To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Asia-Pacific experiences a missile frenzy (Opinion)

19th September 2021 - 06:32 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

A missile is launched during a drill of the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment in North Korea. (KCNA)

There has been a flurry of activity in the missile realm, with the Asia-Pacific region set to bristle even more with these dangerous weapons.

There can be no doubt that missiles are proliferating at an alarming rate in Asia-Pacific. Indeed, the past couple of weeks alone have seen almost a daily flurry of missile launches or developments.

China, North Korea, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Pakistan, Japan, Australia. All are already, or will be soon, bristling with even more missiles of various shapes and sizes.

Brooding ominously in the background are China’s missiles. Over the past couple of months, satellite imagery analysts have discovered no fewer than three massive intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silo fields deep in China’s interior.

The first discovered in ...

