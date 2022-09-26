Applied Physical Sciences continues research for DARPA on undersea sensors

Applied Physical Sciences (APS), a subsidiary of General Dynamics, has received a contract modification from DARPA for research work on undersea sensing systems.

Work on the $10.34 million modification for Phase 3C of the research project will be completed by April 2024, the DoD noted on 23 September.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $55.77 million.

Related Articles

DARPA aims for first trials of NOMARS vessel in 2024

DARPA envisages smarter sensors with FENCE Phase 2 awards

DARPA seeks partners to fill infrared capabilities gap

APS designs and fabricates a wide range of sensors and sensing systems for applications such as underwater acoustics, remote sensing of ocean waves, structural vibrations, and remote optical sensing of fluid velocity.