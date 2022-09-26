To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Applied Physical Sciences continues research for DARPA on undersea sensors

26th September 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

APS continues to conduct research for DARPA on undersea sensing systems. (Image: DARPA)

Applied Physical Sciences receives Phase 3C research contract from DARPA for undersea sensing systems.

Applied Physical Sciences (APS), a subsidiary of General Dynamics, has received a contract modification from DARPA for research work on undersea sensing systems.

Work on the $10.34 million modification for Phase 3C of the research project will be completed by April 2024, the DoD noted on 23 September.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $55.77 million.

APS designs and fabricates a wide range of sensors and sensing systems for applications such as underwater acoustics, remote sensing of ocean waves, structural vibrations, and remote optical sensing of fluid velocity.

