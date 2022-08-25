DARPA aims for first trials of NOMARS vessel in 2024
The first NOMARS ship, Defiant, will be a first-of-its-kind 210t MUSV aiming to maximise performance, reliability and maintenance efficiency whilst retaining the ability to carry a significant payload at tactically useful ranges.
When asked about the timeline for building the lead MUSV, DARPA programme manager Gregory Avicola told Shephard the agency would not be providing a detailed timeline but added it expected to begin testing with the ship in late 2024.
Large and medium-sized USVs are a critical part of the USN’s future fleet, bolstering force numbers and operating alongside traditional large and small surface combatants such as destroyers and
