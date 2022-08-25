To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DARPA aims for first trials of NOMARS vessel in 2024

25th August 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The first NOMARS vessel, Defiant, is due to commence trials in 2024. (Photo: DARPA)

DARPA aims to begin trialling the first No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) in late 2024, the agency told Shephard following its 22 August announcement that it would build, test and demonstrate the first vessel.

The first NOMARS ship, Defiant, will be a first-of-its-kind 210t MUSV aiming to maximise performance, reliability and maintenance efficiency whilst retaining the ability to carry a significant payload at tactically useful ranges.

When asked about the timeline for building the lead MUSV, DARPA programme manager Gregory Avicola told Shephard the agency would not be providing a detailed timeline but added it expected to begin testing with the ship in late 2024.

Large and medium-sized USVs are a critical part of the USN’s future fleet, bolstering force numbers and operating alongside traditional large and small surface combatants such as destroyers and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us