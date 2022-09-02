To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DARPA envisages smarter sensors with FENCE Phase 2 awards

2nd September 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An event-based camera produces a smaller amount of data than a standard imager. (Photo: WSU)

Raytheon and Northrop Grumman are working on a DARPA programme to create neuromorphic IR camera technologies.

DARPA has selected two companies to continue work on a programme to produce new event-based IR camera technologies that would transmit only essential data in cluttered visual environments.

Raytheon and Northrop Grumman each received contracts for Phase 2 of the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics (FENCE) programme, with $16.27 million and $8.71 million awards respectively.

DARPA expects each company to complete the work by June 2024.

In July 2021, DARPA selected Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems to lead teams on Phase 1 of FENCE.

The US defence R&D agency hopes the end result will be an event-based IR focal plane array plus a new class of digital signal processing and learning algorithms to handle dynamic scenes.

Because the solution would only transmit images when pixels change, it would produce significantly less data and operate with much less latency and power consumption than existing imaging systems in use with the US military.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us