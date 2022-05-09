BAE Systems backs FCAS international partnerships to solve affordability debate

New UK strategic agreement focuses on next-generation airborne countermeasures
The evolving threat posed by guided missiles has prompted the RAF and UK MoD to sign a strategic partnering agreement with Chemring Countermeasures UK.
BAE Systems has suggested that new international partners and international growth are sure to boost the long-term funding prospects for the UK-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.
The UK MoD announced an additional £2 billion ($2.47 billion) over four years in March 2021 for FCAS with Italy also committing the same amount out to 2035 in August 2021, but as spending is forecast to increase substantially after the project moves from its current concept and assessment phase to prototyping and testing, defence analysts argue there remains a mismatch between underfunding and the ambition of the programme.
China claims first flight of 'innovative' new helicopter design, hinting at FVL-type technology developments for the long term. The PLA also continues to acquire Russian-built helicopters, with a recently disclosed order for the Mi-171Sh.
Thales has received a follow-on order for 21 Talios laser designator targeting pods to equip Rafale aircraft.
BAE Systems has revealed details of a new Head-Up Display.
Brazilian Air Force signs contract to convert two A330 airliners into tanker/transport configuration.
The USN has ordered mission computer upgrade kits with advanced software for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.