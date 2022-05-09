To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • BAE Systems backs FCAS international partnerships to solve affordability debate

BAE Systems backs FCAS international partnerships to solve affordability debate

9th May 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

A 3D-printed scale model of a notional Tempest fighter design undergoes wind tunnel testing. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is focused on international partnerships to sustain FCAS ambitions — although some observers are sceptical over the level of funding for the programme.

BAE Systems has suggested that new international partners and international growth are sure to boost the long-term funding prospects for the UK-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.

The UK MoD announced an additional £2 billion ($2.47 billion) over four years in March 2021 for FCAS with Italy also committing the same amount out to 2035 in August 2021, but as spending is forecast to increase substantially after the project moves from its current concept and assessment phase to prototyping and testing, defence analysts argue there remains a mismatch between underfunding and the ambition of the programme.

‘In terms of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us