To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sikorsky gains further work to support ‘exportable variant’ of CH-53K

20th May 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

CH-53K King Stallion in a USMC test flight. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

A new order from NAVAIR sees further work for Lockheed Martin on the Israeli order for CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.

Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky is to provide non-recurring engineering services connected with the Israeli order for CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters.

In February 2022, Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky obtained a $372.04 million FMS contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to manufacture and deliver four LRIP Lot 6 CH-53Ks for Israel.

The Israeli MoD confirmed on 31 December 2021 a deal for 12 King Stallions (with six options) to replace an ageing fleet of CH-53D Yasur helicopters.

The latest NAVAIR order, worth up to $23.78 million, including $11.43 million in FMS funding), will see Sikorsky support the development of an ‘exportable variant’ for Israel of the USMC baseline CH-53K, the DoD announced on 19 May.

Work is expected to be completed in October 2023.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us