Sikorsky gains further work to support ‘exportable variant’ of CH-53K
Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky is to provide non-recurring engineering services connected with the Israeli order for CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters.
In February 2022, Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky obtained a $372.04 million FMS contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to manufacture and deliver four LRIP Lot 6 CH-53Ks for Israel.
The Israeli MoD confirmed on 31 December 2021 a deal for 12 King Stallions (with six options) to replace an ageing fleet of CH-53D Yasur helicopters.
The latest NAVAIR order, worth up to $23.78 million, including $11.43 million in FMS funding), will see Sikorsky support the development of an ‘exportable variant’ for Israel of the USMC baseline CH-53K, the DoD announced on 19 May.
Work is expected to be completed in October 2023.
