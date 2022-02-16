Sikorsky gains King Stallion FMS contract modification for Israel

Singapore Airshow 2022: Astronautics enhances situational awareness for Peruvian Hercules aircrew
The second of three Peruvian Air Force L-100 Hercules has undergone a cockpit avionics upgrade.
Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky has obtained a $372.04 million FMS contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command to manufacture and deliver four LRIP Lot 6 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for Israel.
Sikorsky will also provide ‘associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support’, the DoD announced on 15 February.
Work will take place at various US locations as well as in Canada, France and UK, for completion by November 2025.
The Israeli MoD confirmed on 31 December 2021 a deal to buy 12 King Stallions with an option to acquire six more, as part of a $3.1 billion FMS package that also includes two Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft.
The CH-53Ks will replace ageing CH-53D Yasur helicopters in Israeli service.
In a special report, Shephard Defence Insight investigates the market landscape for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region.
India is exploring different types of UAVs, and in development are naval transport and HAPS types.
Leonardo has announced its intention to issue a call for tender for TACAN transceivers for use on AW249 helicopters.
Deliveries of locally upgraded F-16s to the Republic of Singapore Air Force began in mid-2021.
KAI has held talks with potential KF-21 fighter jet export customers from Asia-Pacific and Europe.