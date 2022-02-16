Sikorsky gains King Stallion FMS contract modification for Israel

Rendering of CH-53K King Stallion helicopter in Israeli livery. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

Sikorsky will build for LRIP Lot 6 CH-53Ks for Israel under an FMS contract modification.

Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky has obtained a $372.04 million FMS contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command to manufacture and deliver four LRIP Lot 6 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for Israel.

Sikorsky will also provide ‘associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support’, the DoD announced on 15 February.

Work will take place at various US locations as well as in Canada, France and UK, for completion by November 2025.

The Israeli MoD confirmed on 31 December 2021 a deal to buy 12 King Stallions with an option to acquire six more, as part of a $3.1 billion FMS package that also includes two Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft.

The CH-53Ks will replace ageing CH-53D Yasur helicopters in Israeli service.