Israel and US negotiate on CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter numbers

IDEF 2021: F-35 is out but what is next for Turkey? (Defence Insight analysis)
Turkish military aircraft ambitions remain undimmed despite ongoing US sanctions.
The Israeli MoD and US government have entered into negotiations to determine the exact number of Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopters that will be delivered to the Israeli Air Force (IAF).
Israel has signed on as the launch export customer for the in-development USMC heavy-lift aircraft after Sikorsky edged out Boeing’s CH-47F Chinook.
An order for the King Stallion was first approved by Benny Gantz, Israel’s defence minister, on 25 February 2021 but an aircraft quantity was not disclosed at the time.
The US State Department went on to approve a request from Tel Aviv, by way of ...
A demonstration last month in the US explored steps towards more sophisticated autonomous missions for unmanned aircraft.
Northrop Grumman supports NATO AGS fleet readiness, operations and maintenance.
Sukhoi has ambitious plans for Checkmate, its new fighter aircraft design. However, questions remain over whether the company will be able to achieve its export goals, especially considering the poor track record of its previous fifth-generation jet.
A new capability could be on the way for US Army AH-64E Apache helicopters.
First US Army unit operates Black Hawk with avionics upgrade.