Air Warfare

Israel and US negotiate on CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter numbers

15th August 2021 - 10:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

A CH-53K takes flight during a test exercise at Sikorsky's West Palm Beach, Florida facility (Photo: USMC)

Next steps for Israel's CH-53K King Stallion order are likely to include a final fleet number being confirmed by negotiating parties.

The Israeli MoD and US government have entered into negotiations to determine the exact number of Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopters that will be delivered to the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

Israel has signed on as the launch export customer for the in-development USMC heavy-lift aircraft after Sikorsky edged out Boeing’s CH-47F Chinook.

An order for the King Stallion was first approved by Benny Gantz, Israel’s defence minister, on 25 February 2021 but an aircraft quantity was not disclosed at the time.

The US State Department went on to approve a request from Tel Aviv, by way of ...

