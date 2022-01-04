To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel inks King Stallion and Pegasus deal

4th January 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Israel is buying two more KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft (pictured is a USAF KC-46A). (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales)

Acquisition by Israel of up to 18 new heavy-lift helicopters and two extra refuelling aircraft will cost about $3.1 billion in FMF funding.

The Israeli MoD on 31 December 2021 confirmed it has signed a deal with the US to procure a dozen Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters (with an option to buy six more) plus two additional Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft, in a package worth about $3.1 billion.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) is in line to become the launch export customer for the CH-53K to replace its ageing CH-53D Yasur fleet. The first CH-53K helicopters are scheduled to be delivered in 2026, according to the MoD.

A pair of previously ordered KC-46As is expected to arrive in 2025 but Israel has been pushing the US to accelerate delivery as the IAF sizes up long-range strikes against targets in Iran.

However, Israeli lobbying has proved unsuccessful as the DoD is reluctant to dislodge the USAF from the KC-46A delivery schedule.

The procurement of the helicopters (for about $2 billion) and the tanker aircraft (about $1.1 billion) will be paid for from the $3.8 billion in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) that Israel receives from the US in an arrangement that expires in 2028.

