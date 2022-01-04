Israel inks King Stallion and Pegasus deal

Russia struggles with loss of Su-35 fighter deals
Three nations, Algeria, Egypt and Indonesia, are reported to have pulled out of Su-35 fighter jet deals with Russia.
The Israeli MoD on 31 December 2021 confirmed it has signed a deal with the US to procure a dozen Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters (with an option to buy six more) plus two additional Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft, in a package worth about $3.1 billion.
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) is in line to become the launch export customer for the CH-53K to replace its ageing CH-53D Yasur fleet. The first CH-53K helicopters are scheduled to be delivered in 2026, according to the MoD.
A pair of previously ordered KC-46As is expected to arrive in 2025 but Israel has been pushing the US to accelerate delivery as the IAF sizes up long-range strikes against targets in Iran.
However, Israeli lobbying has proved unsuccessful as the DoD is reluctant to dislodge the USAF from the KC-46A delivery schedule.
The procurement of the helicopters (for about $2 billion) and the tanker aircraft (about $1.1 billion) will be paid for from the $3.8 billion in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) that Israel receives from the US in an arrangement that expires in 2028.
Boeing gains six-year deal for work on Japanese F-15J upgrade.
Two Russian media outlets have reported wildly differing information regarding Russia’s new S-550.
Thailand will select a new MALE-class UAV for the navy early next year.
Russia and China continue to support Myanmar with an array of military equipment, despite a military coup earlier this year.
An agreement between FCAS international partners to test a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator could be made in 2022.