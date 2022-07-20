Safran signs engine support contract for New Zealand NH90 fleet
Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a contract to support the engines of the NH90 TTH fleet operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF). This Support-By-the-Hour-Military (SBH) contract formalises a long-term MRO and services agreement supporting a total of 21 RTM 322 engines.
This contract will be managed by Safran Helicopter Engines Australia in Sydney. Cédric Jochum, the company's MD, said: 'This SBH marks a major milestone in the strong partnership that has been built over the last decade between the RNZAF and Safran Helicopter Engines Australia while supporting their engines.'
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the RNZAF has a total inventory of eight N90s active out of nine originally delivered. The service has achieved availability rates of 60%.
