Australia seeks new Black Hawks as MRH90 retires early

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton announced that the Department of Defence will phase out its troubled fleet of MRH90 Taipan helicopters in favour of up to 40 UH-60M Black Hawks.

Dutton’s announcement came after media reports late last year indicated that Canberra had been in talks with Sikorsky on a potential order for Black Hawks. The reports also mentioned an interest in the special forces MH-60G/HH-60G variant, though this was denied by the department.

Dutton told media during a visit to Victoria Barracks in Sydney: ‘The Black Hawk makes perfect sense, and they are much cheaper to fly than …