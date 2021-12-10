Australia seeks new Black Hawks as MRH90 retires early

Air variant of BrahMos prepped for maritime operations
Series production of the BrahMos-A missile is now ready to commence, after a successful test firing this month.
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton announced that the Department of Defence will phase out its troubled fleet of MRH90 Taipan helicopters in favour of up to 40 UH-60M Black Hawks.
Dutton’s announcement came after media reports late last year indicated that Canberra had been in talks with Sikorsky on a potential order for Black Hawks. The reports also mentioned an interest in the special forces MH-60G/HH-60G variant, though this was denied by the department.
Dutton told media during a visit to Victoria Barracks in Sydney: ‘The Black Hawk makes perfect sense, and they are much cheaper to fly than …
Boeing is extending the service life of USN-operated F/A-18E/F aircraft.
The AN/ALE-50 fibre-optic towed decoy is designed to protect combat aircraft from air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, by using active and semi-active radar homing.
The future of Europe’s two sixth-generation fighter programmes seems uncertain as limits on resources suggests only one can succeed. However, while the decision remains unmade, industry continues to develop both.
Dassault and the UAE have signed off on a huge order for new fighter jets, helicopters and weapons.