To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Australia seeks new Black Hawks as MRH90 retires early

10th December 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

RSS

Australia is turning to the UH-60M (here in Taiwanese livery) to replace its MRH90 fleet. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Australia is looking to purchase new UH-60s to replace its troubled NH90-based Taipans, even as its older S-70A-9s are finally withdrawn.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton announced that the Department of Defence will phase out its troubled fleet of MRH90 Taipan helicopters in favour of up to 40 UH-60M Black Hawks.

Dutton’s announcement came after media reports late last year indicated that Canberra had been in talks with Sikorsky on a potential order for Black Hawks. The reports also mentioned an interest in the special forces MH-60G/HH-60G variant, though this was denied by the department.

Dutton told media during a visit to Victoria Barracks in Sydney: ‘The Black Hawk makes perfect sense, and they are much cheaper to fly than …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users