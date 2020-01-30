To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Safran to support Portuguese helicopter engines

30th January 2020 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Safran Helicopter Engines will support the Portuguese Air Force’s RTM 322-powered EH101 Merlin helicopter fleet under a ten year contract announced on 28 January.

The contract will see at least 38 engines covered by Safran's Global Support Package (GSP). The GSP provides a commitment to engine availability under a fixed price per engine flying hour and a technical partnership with the OEM.

Frederic Fourciangue, Safran Helicopter Engines support France VP, said: ‘This contract marks a major milestone in our partnership with Portuguese Air Force.

'We are extremely proud of this new commitment for a GSP contract to support RTM 322-powered rotorcrafts. We are committed to offer world-class support to the Portuguese Air Force.’

