Safran to support Portuguese helicopter engines
Safran Helicopter Engines will support the Portuguese Air Force’s RTM 322-powered EH101 Merlin helicopter fleet under a ten year contract announced on 28 January.
The contract will see at least 38 engines covered by Safran's Global Support Package (GSP). The GSP provides a commitment to engine availability under a fixed price per engine flying hour and a technical partnership with the OEM.
Frederic Fourciangue, Safran Helicopter Engines support France VP, said: ‘This contract marks a major milestone in our partnership with Portuguese Air Force.
'We are extremely proud of this new commitment for a GSP contract to support RTM 322-powered rotorcrafts. We are committed to offer world-class support to the Portuguese Air Force.’
