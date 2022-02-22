To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NZ leads the pack with NH90 availability rates

22nd February 2022 - 02:51 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Royal New Zealand Air Force procured eight NH90 helicopters from NHIndustries. (Gordon Arthur)

Many countries are dissatisfied with their NH90 helicopters, but New Zealand seems to have found a recipe for success.

A fleet of eight NH90 TTH helicopters forms the backbone of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) rotary-winged fleet. Unlike its nearest neighbour, Australia, New Zealand appears satisfied with its European-built helicopters, and it has achieved comparatively high availability rates.

Three NH90s, along with two AW109s, were participating in Exercise Blackbird in the northern part of the South Island in February. This was the first time for No. 3 Squadron to conduct a field exercise in a COVID-19 environment.

By the time the fortnight-long exercise finished, nearly all personnel from the squadron had operated from an austere location in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us