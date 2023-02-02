Royal Navy helicopter crews transfer control of UAS in European first
QinetiQ’s DATUM project team has delivered UK and European firsts with the live airborne exchange of control of a small quadcopter UAS between operators in separate crewed aircraft.
Both the live demonstration and a parallel synthetic trial were conducted using QinetiQ’s autonomy and policy management software, ACCSIOM, managing the same mission in real and virtual worlds.
Data captured during the synthetic trial will be analysed and compared with live data to inform requirements for digital test and evaluation by QinetiQ.
Related Articles
General Atomics advances crewed-uncrewed teaming
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
General Atomics flies UAS missions with AI pilots
Dave Dixon, lead engineer, QinetiQ, commented: 'The delivery of this landmark airborne exchange of control is a major achievement for the DATUM team and has positive implications for the future development and application of crewed-uncrewed teaming.'
DATUM was delivered with support from the Royal Navy, which provided 744 Naval Air Squadron crew for the demonstration. After a short training programme, the squadron was able to task the UAS with mission instructions, allowing for successful exchange of control in the demonstration.
The crews used QinetiQ’s CAPTEAM application on COTS tablets coupled with IP radios as a carry-on situational awareness and tasking system.
744 Naval Air Squadron's role is to test and evaluate new and existing rotary-wing aircraft, systems, sensors and weaponry before release front-line units in all three UK services.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.
-
Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters
The latest version of the Bell 412 helicopter has improved performance and weight capacity and will support Guatemala in various missions.
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.
-
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
The Royal Navy's amphibious helicopters have received an improved defensive aid suit and Merlin pilots can now train in a synthetic training environment.
-
Italian Army takes its final NH90 helicopter on order
NHIndustries and Leonardo have completed deliveries of NH90 TTH helicopters to the Italian Army.