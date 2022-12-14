Australia looks to Thales for next-generation naval comms
The Australian DoD has awarded Thales Australia a contract extension for the SEA 1442 Phase 3 programme Internet Protocol (IP) based Maritime Tactical Wide Area Network (MTWAN), which supports the Australian Navy’s communications modernisation and network-centric warfare ambitions.
Thales’s MTWAN sits at the core of the Australian Navy’s maritime communication systems integration and implementation using an IP-based environment to interface its systems.
The company said it had ‘developed and deployed’ several baseline upgrades to MTWAN to support increased bandwidth demands and enhanced cyber security for tactical networks.
Work included the integration of further commercial and military satellite communication systems.
The Thales Australia announcement did not include the value of the extension.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise
Raytheon will develop a tactical edge networking capability as part of the USAF's Advanced Battle Management effort.
-
How an IT giant is powering the digital transformation of global military organisations (Studio)
While rapidly evolving technological trends promise to transform military operations, close collaboration with a trusted partner remains essential.
-
Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme
The US Air Force's Fight Tonight effort supported by a team lead by Raytheon BBN will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios.
-
Viasat aims to launch first satellite of new constellation in Q1 2023
The new three-satellite constellation improves Viasat's global coverage and allows it to surge capacity to meet operational requirements.
-
How fiction can prepare us for a disruptive digital future – a conversation (podcast)
In this special episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, Dr. Keith Dear and August Cole discuss how new technologies are radically altering the national security landscape.