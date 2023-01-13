General Atomics flies UAS missions with AI pilots

General Atomic Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has advanced its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) ecosystem by flying three missions with artificially intelligent (AI) pilots.

The flights took place on 14 December from GA-ASI’s Desert Horizons flight operations facility as a demonstration of its commitment to maturing the CCA ecosystem for Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) UAS using AI and Machine Learning (ML).

The flights took advantage of GA-ASI’s reinforcement learning (RL) architecture, with agents demonstrating single, multi and hierarchical behaviours.

The single-agent model navigated a live aircraft while avoiding threats. Multi-agent RL models flew a live and virtual Avenger UAS collaboratively to chase a target and avoid threats.

Finally, the hierarchical RL agent used sensor information to select courses of action based of its understanding of the environment.

GA-ASI said this demonstrated the AI pilot’s ability to process and act on real-time information independently of a human operator.