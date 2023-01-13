To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Atomics flies UAS missions with AI pilots

13th January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

GA-ASI's flights took advantage of its reinforcement learning architecture. (Photo: GA-ASI)

A GA-ASI-owned Avenger UAS was paired with a digital twin aircraft to conduct live, virtual, and constructive combat missions autonomously.

General Atomic Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has advanced its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) ecosystem by flying three missions with artificially intelligent (AI) pilots.

The flights took place on 14 December from GA-ASI’s Desert Horizons flight operations facility as a demonstration of its commitment to maturing the CCA ecosystem for Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) UAS using AI and Machine Learning (ML).

The flights took advantage of GA-ASI’s reinforcement learning (RL) architecture, with agents demonstrating single, multi and hierarchical behaviours.

The single-agent model navigated a live aircraft while avoiding threats. Multi-agent RL models flew a live and virtual Avenger UAS collaboratively to chase a target and avoid threats.

Finally, the hierarchical RL agent used sensor information to select courses of action based of its understanding of the environment.

GA-ASI said this demonstrated the AI pilot’s ability to process and act on real-time information independently of a human operator.

