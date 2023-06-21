To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paris Air Show: Safran and MTU join forces to power next-gen European rotorcraft

21st June 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Any new engine would follow in the footsteps of previous international European engine programmes such as the RTM322 which powers the NH90. (Photo: Safran)

Safran and MTU have agreed to partner up to develop a new European helicopter engine, in anticipation of European Defence Fund support for such an initiative.

Safran and MTU have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a 50/50 joint venture to develop a new engine for the European Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies (ENGRT) project.

Both partners say they are convinced that European armed forces need a new 100% European engine with design maturity and affordable operating and maintenance costs, to power new military helicopter designs to enter service by 2040. 

Developing this next-generation engine requires efficient project management and flexible decision-making. MTU and Safran have therefore forged an alliance that will form the core of an extended partnership involving industrial partners from several other European

