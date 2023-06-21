Paris Air Show: Safran and MTU join forces to power next-gen European rotorcraft

Safran and MTU have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a 50/50 joint venture to develop a new engine for the European Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies (ENGRT) project.

Both partners say they are convinced that European armed forces need a new 100% European engine with design maturity and affordable operating and maintenance costs, to power new military helicopter designs to enter service by 2040.

Developing this next-generation engine requires efficient project management and flexible decision-making. MTU and Safran have therefore forged an alliance that will form the core of an extended partnership involving industrial partners from several other European