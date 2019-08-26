MSPO 2019: Rafael confirms first Spike ER2 sale
An undisclosed helicopter operator has been confirmed as the launch customer of Rafael's fifth generation multipurpose munition Spike ER2, Shephard can reveal.
'I hope in the next few months they [the ER2 customer] will give us the go ahead to talk about the deal],' Gal Papier, director of marketing and business development for Spike at Rafael, explained. 'I can not give more details on the project at this point.'
Rafael announced the release of the Spike ER2 at MSPO 2018. At the time of the announcement the company told Shephard that the Spanish Army had shown interest in the new
