To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MSPO 2019: Connectivity focus for Poland’s rotary police

5th September 2019 - 13:00 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Kielce

RSS

Poland’s police service has moved to increase its air-to-ground connectivity of its rotary units with the introduction of Evenlode 1 ground datalink systems.

Produced by Enterprise Control Systems, the Evenlode I transmitter/receiver entry variant allows transmission of HD video, audio, GPS and telemetry from the air to a ground platform. 

The Evenlode II transceiver enables two-way data capability, while Evenlode III incorporates a data terminal and also permits IP services to the air platform.

Three systems have been contracted to be delivered which will be fitted to Bell 407’s currently in service, with the first due to arrive in Poland

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from MSPO 2019 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us