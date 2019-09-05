MSPO 2019: Connectivity focus for Poland’s rotary police

Poland’s police service has moved to increase its air-to-ground connectivity of its rotary units with the introduction of Evenlode 1 ground datalink systems.

Produced by Enterprise Control Systems, the Evenlode I transmitter/receiver entry variant allows transmission of HD video, audio, GPS and telemetry from the air to a ground platform.

The Evenlode II transceiver enables two-way data capability, while Evenlode III incorporates a data terminal and also permits IP services to the air platform.

Three systems have been contracted to be delivered which will be fitted to Bell 407’s currently in service, with the first due to arrive in Poland